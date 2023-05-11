High school highlights for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Hayfield held off Mabel-Canton for a 5-4 non-conference victory. Corbin Krueger and Kael Steele were both 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs for the Vikings. Ethan Pack pitched two no-hit innings to earn the save. Cayden Tollefsrud had a double and a run scored for Mabel-Canton.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Claire Henry pitched a gem and Karly Peter went 3-for-3 with two runs scored as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Wabasha-Kellogg 9-1. Henry threw a complete-game five-hitter, allowing one run with just two walks and eight strikeouts.

• Goodhue took advantage of nine walks to score nine second-inning runs in a 17-2, 4-inning win against Mabel-Canton. Karli Zetah led the Wildcats, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Madisyn Nurnberg pitched a no-hitter, surrending two unearned runs, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Joseph Scripture fired a 1-over-par 72 on his home course to lead Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a win in a three-team meet at Pine Island Golf Course. PIZM A finished with a 299 total; PIZM B finished at 346 and Plainview-Elgin-Millville was third at 413. Michael Scripture placed second, with a 74 for PIZM A. Carter Holst led Plainview-Elgin-Millville with a 95.