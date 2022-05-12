High school highlights for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BASEBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Brandon Jahnke allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits and he also drove in two runs as Spring Grove nipped Mabel-Canton 3-2. Jaxon Strinmoen went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Spring Grove while Cayden Tollefsrud went 2-for-4 for M-C.
RCTC, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 Anoka-Ramsey in the opening round of the softball Region XIII Tournament on Thursday in St. Cloud