SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Winona had 16 hits and rolled to a 16-0 four-inning win over Kasson-Mantorville. Olivia Poulin, Makayla Steffes and Lauren Kreckow each had three hits for the Winhawks. Andria Fitch and Ella Babcock had two hits apiece for K-M.

BASEBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Morgan Rohweder hit a home run and drove in three runs in Houston's 5-4 loss to GMLOK.