Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 18, 2022 08:42 PM
BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century tallied double digit hits for the third consecutive game as seven different players recorded a hit to help the Panthers overcome a four-run deficit and knock off Red Wing 8-4. Ryan Ohm and Matt Haun each collected two hits, while Ohm picked up the win on the mound by allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Madison Hazelton allowed just one hit in seven innings and Alison French blasted a pair of home runs as Winona Cotter knocked off Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8-2. Hazelton struck out 15, while French finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and also a double.

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent-Hokah witnessed five golfers finish in the top 10 as the Lancers finished first at the Three Rivers Conference Championships with a team score of 317. Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher earned medalist honors with a 1-under-par 70. Rushford-Peterson’s Andrew Hoiness and La Crescent-Hokah’s Ben Kreska each finished six strokes back with a 76.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Mayo’s Kole Forsthoffer and Century’s Jacob Shamblin each shot an even-par 70 to split medalist honors at the All-City Invite. Century won the team title with a 305, followed by Mayo (305), Lourdes (311) and John Marshall (312).

