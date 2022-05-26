High school highlights for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AA EAST FIRST ROUND
• Drew O'Connor went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and No. 1 Chatfield broke open a 2-0 game by scoring five times in the fourth en route to a 10-1 win over No. 8 Winona Cotter in an elimination game. Cade Nolte pitched five shutout innings for the Gophers and was 2-for-3 at the plate.
