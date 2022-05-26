High school highlights for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

• Drew O'Connor went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and No. 1 Chatfield broke open a 2-0 game by scoring five times in the fourth en route to a 10-1 win over No. 8 Winona Cotter in an elimination game. Cade Nolte pitched five shutout innings for the Gophers and was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.