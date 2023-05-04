High school highlights for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa broke open a close game with a seven-run second inning in an 11-1 win against visiting Lake City. Megan Jasperson was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Cougars, while Elizabeth Winkels went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Camryn Kovars and Addie Liffrig combined to pitch a three-hitter.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Macy Borowski allowed just three hits and two runs over six innings, but Byron fell to St. Anthony Village 2-0. Borowski walked just one batter and struck out nine.