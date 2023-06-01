High school highlights for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAAA

• Sophomore Mike Ruff threw a no-hitter in a Section 1AAAA elimination game as No. 5 seed Century blanked No. 6 John Marshall 5-0. The left-handed Ruff struck out four and walked two in his no-hit gem. Ryan Ohm went 3-for-4 for Century while Blake Baudoin went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.

• Mason Leimbek and Sam Hruska both hit a home run and drove in two runs as No. 1 Mayo eliminated No. 4 Owatonnna 10-8. Leimbek added a double and finished 3-for-3. Ethan LaBrash was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Mayo and Carson Beavers hit a two-run triple in a three-run fourth inning. Hruska's two-run homer in a five-run fifth put Mayo ahead for the first time, 8-6. Mayo is 2-0 in section play. Mitch Seykora hit two home runs and drove in three runs for the Huskies.