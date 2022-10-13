High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS SOCCER
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
• Ninth-seeded Schaeffer Academy played No. 1 Lourdes even in the first half before the Eagles scored five goals in the second half to pull away for a 5-0 win. Joey Lozno had a goal and three assists for Lourdes while Glason Owens made three saves to record a shutout.
• Conner Gransee and Jovani Iglesias scored goals and Marcus Rinard made 11 saves as No. 4 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura nipped No. 5 Lake City 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
• Autumn Iverson, Maya Bubbers and Mya Herman each scored a goal as No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah defeated No. 5 Lake City 3-1.
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A. The Mayo boys are No. 1 in Section 1AAA.