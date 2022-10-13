High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• Ninth-seeded Schaeffer Academy played No. 1 Lourdes even in the first half before the Eagles scored five goals in the second half to pull away for a 5-0 win. Joey Lozno had a goal and three assists for Lourdes while Glason Owens made three saves to record a shutout.

• Conner Gransee and Jovani Iglesias scored goals and Marcus Rinard made 11 saves as No. 4 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura nipped No. 5 Lake City 2-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• Autumn Iverson, Maya Bubbers and Mya Herman each scored a goal as No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah defeated No. 5 Lake City 3-1.