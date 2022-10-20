SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 19, 2022 09:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FOOTBALL

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST

• Quarterback Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Mabel-Canton nipped Southland 22-16. Robert Michels had a team-high 157 yards rushing for M-C and he scored one TD.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mayo at Byron football
Prep
Mayo defense answers the challenge, helps Spartans overcome six turnovers to stave off Byron
The Byron defense forced six turnovers but the Bears couldn't fully capitalize against a stout Mayo defensive unit.
October 19, 2022 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
District 9-South, East football results for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 19, 2022 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes vs. Lake City Football
Prep
No. 4 Lourdes pulls away from Lake City to finish regular season 7-1
Section 1AAA rivals Rochester Lourdes and Lake City closed the high school football regular season Wednesday night with a matchup at Rochester Regional Stadium.
October 19, 2022 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Prep
Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football on Oct. 19, 2022
Plainview-Elgin-Millville hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in Elgin.
October 19, 2022 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott