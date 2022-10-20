High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
FOOTBALL
DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST
• Quarterback Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Mabel-Canton nipped Southland 22-16. Robert Michels had a team-high 157 yards rushing for M-C and he scored one TD.
The Byron defense forced six turnovers but the Bears couldn't fully capitalize against a stout Mayo defensive unit.
A scoreboard of football games.
Section 1AAA rivals Rochester Lourdes and Lake City closed the high school football regular season Wednesday night with a matchup at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in Elgin.