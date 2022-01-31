High School Hockey Focus: Cothern, Mayo look to build on key Big Nine victory

Conference title races and section seedings are becoming clear in boys and girls hockey conferences and sections in southeastern Minnesota.

Girls teams have just a week left before the playoffs are upon them.

Boys teams have three weeks until the postseason, and a handful of matchups are on tap this week that will affect those conference title races and possibly seeding for the postseason.

Here’s this week’s High School Hockey Focus:

3 Stars of the Week

GIRLS

3. Ezra Oien, Owatonna: The Huskies leading scorer had another big week last week, with seven points. The junior had three-point games in back-to-back 9-0 wins against Red Wing and Mankato West. She then assisted on the Huskies only goal in a 2-1 loss at Dodge County on Friday.

2. Kate Holtz, Austin: The senior forward topped the 50-point mark for the season last week by compiling five goals and six assists in three games. Holtz capped her big week with a hat trick and three assists in a 9-2 win against Mankato West on Saturday. She has 23 goals and 28 assists this season.

1. McKenzie Rich, Dodge County: The Wildcats’ senior and scoring leader totaled five goals and an assist last week as the Wildcats beat Park-Cottage Grove 4-1, then beat Owatonna and Hutchinson in overtime. Rich scored the game winner in OT against Owatonna on Friday, on the heels of a three-point game against Park-CG.

• • • • •

BOYS

3. Tate Cothern, Mayo: The senior goalie made 26 saves to backstop the Spartans to perhaps their biggest win of the season to date, a 2-1 victory against Northfield on Saturday at Graham Arena.

Century's Matthew Haun (17) skates with the puck during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game against Dodge County on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Matt Haun, Century: The senior defenseman had an eight-point week, recording two goals and two assists in games against John Marshall (7-4 win last Tuesday) and Austin (15-0 win on Thursday). Haun is Century’s leader in goals (11) and points (21).

John Marshall's Mason Decker (7) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Mason Decker, John Marshall: The junior forward/defenseman was outstanding in games against Century and Winona last week, totalling eight points. Decker had a goal and three assists in a 7-4 loss to Century last Tuesday, then scored four goals in a 6-0 win at Winona on Thursday, as JM played with just 12 healthy skaters. Decker leads the Rockets with 13 goals and 19 points this season.

Power Rankings

(Teams from the Big Nine Conference. Section 1A and local independents are considered for the Power Rankings)

GIRLS

1. Northfield (14-4-3): The Raiders suffered a 1-0 loss to Mankato East last Tuesday, despite outshooting the Cougars 44-20. Northfield bounced back with consecutive 6-0 wins against Albert Lea and Mayo on Thursday and Saturday. The No. 1 spot in our Power Rankings will be on the line Wednesday when Northfield plays at Dodge County. Speaking of the Wildcats…

2. Dodge County (13-10-0): The Wildcats head into Wednesday’s showdown game on a four-game winning streak. They went 3-0-0 last week, including a pair of overtime wins in a 24-hour span — 2-1 against Owatonna on Friday and 5-4 against Hutchinson on Saturday afternoon. Goalie Ida Huber has been a big reason for the Wildcats’ recent success. She stopped 55 out of 61 shots in three games last week, including 28 against Owatonna.

3. Mankato East (17-5-0): The Cougars flip spots with Owatonna in this week’s Power Rankings thanks to a 1-0 win over our top-ranked team, Northfield, last Tuesday. East goalie Anna Rader was lights-out in that one, stopping all 44 shots the Raiders threw at her. The Cougars also scored a big 8-1 win against Red Wing on Saturday in which McKenzie Keller had a seven-point game.

4. Owatonna (12-8-2): The Huskies went 2-1-0 last week, with a 2-1 OT loss at Dodge County coming after back-to-back 9-0 wins against Red Wing and at Mankato West. They’ll close their regular season this week with some tests that will prepare them for the postseason — Monday against Mayo, Thursday at Mayo and Saturday against Northfield. Owatonna will likely have to go 3-0 this week if it hopes to earn a home playoff game.

5. Albert Lea (10-9-1): The Tigers played just once last week, a 6-0 loss to Northfield, the No. 1 team in our rankings. Albert Lea still is likely to be the top seed in the Section 1A playoffs, having defeated Austin in both of their meetings this season. The only other teams in 1A are Waseca (4-18-1) and Winona (0-15-0). Albert Lea closes its regular season this week with games at Rosemount (15-7-0) on Tuesday, at Winona on Thursday and against Mankato West (4-17-1) on Saturday.

PUC (Programs Under Consideration): 6. Mayo (9-13-0); 7. Austin High (11-10-0).

• • •

BOYS

1. Mayo (11-3-3): The Spartans put a lock on the top spot in the Power Rankings with a big 2-1 win against Northfield on Saturday night. Mayo’s penalty killers and goaltending were outstanding, as the Spartans killed off four of their five penalties and Tate Cothern stopped 26 of 27 shots. Mayo is the lone team in the Big Nine Conference without a conference loss and it’s in line to receive a top-four seed in the Section 1AA playoffs, which means it would stay in Rochester as long as it’s alive in the postseason. The Spartans will be tested over the final three weeks of the regular season, though, with six of their final eight games on the road.

2. Northfield (11-5-1): Though the Raiders had a six-game winning streak snapped against Mayo — those teams played two games this season and were separated by one total goal — but they picked up two big conference wins last week, beating Mankato East 4-3 on Tuesday and Albert Lea 9-4 on Thursday. The Raiders rarely feel like they’re out of a game, with the Big Nine’s top scorer Spencer Klotz (20-37—57) leading the way.

3. Mankato East (12-6-0): The Cougars had a chance to leapfrog Northfield, but dropped a tight 4-3 decision in OT to the Raiders, a game in which they outshot Northfield 31-24. Before the Section 3A playoffs begin — both Mankato teams moved into Section 3 this season — East still has a couple of big tests left on its regular season schedule: home against Mayo on Saturday, and home against Northfield on Feb. 12.

4. Dodge County (12-7-0): The Wildcats split a pair of games last week, beating Winona 7-3 before falling at home on Saturday to 14-3-1 Chisago Lakes, a 5-3 loss that included an empty-net goal. Dodge County holds wins in its only two games against section opponents this season — beating Century and John Marshall at the Kiwanis Festival — and has one more crack at a section rival when it plays Hastings in the regular season finale on Feb. 19. A win against the Raiders could help the Wildcats boost their seeding in the Section 1AA playoffs.

The Lourdes boys hockey team line up for introductions before their game against the Winona Winhawks Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Graham Arena. Ken Klotzbach / Special to the Post Bulletin

5. Lourdes (13-6-0): The Eagles had some ups and downs over the past week. They rolled to a 7-1 win against Minnesota River, then led St. Cloud Cathedral through two periods before falling 5-2 at St. Cloud on Saturday. Still, Lourdes has won five of its past seven games and is playing well at the right time.

PUC (Programs Under Consideration): 6. Century (8-8-0), 7. Albert Lea (13-5-0).

By The Numbers

GIRLS

• 6: Consecutive games with at least one point for Dodge County’s leading scorer, senior McKenzie Rich. She has 10 goals and 3 assists in that span. Rich has at least one point in 17 of the past 18 games.

• 103: Combined saves in three games last week by Mayo goalies Grace Kober (70) and Alivia Haakenson (33). The Spartans went 1-2-0, falling to Minnehaha United and Northfield, while beating Austin.

• 1: Week until the Section 1 playoffs begin. The Section 1AA quarterfinals are set for Feb. 9, while the 1A and 1AA semifinals are set for Feb. 12.

• • • • •

BOYS

• 13: Wins this season for Albert Lea goalie Dakota Jahnke, tied for eighth-best in the state. Lourdes’ Xander Carter-Kleven has 12, tied for 15th-most in the state.

• 31: Goals this season by La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Wyatt Farrell, the sixth-most in the state prior to Monday’s games.

• 37: Assists this season by Northfield’s Spencer Klotz, the third-most in Minnesota. He is tied for sixth in the state in total points (57).

• .934: Save percentage for Mayo’s Tate Cothern, the third-best mark in the state. Red Wing’s Dixon Ehlers isn’t far behind, at .929 (sixth-best in the state)

Games To Watch

GIRLS

• Northfield at Dodge County (7 p.m., Wednesday): One of two games this week for Northfield that could have a direct affect on its playoff seeding. Likewise for Dodge County, which is coming off a big win against Owatonna.

• Mayo vs. Owatonna: The Spartans and Huskies meet twice this week, on Monday at Owatonna and Thursday in Rochester. Owatonna sits atop the Big Nine Conference, at 9-0-1 in conference play entering the week.

• Northfield at Owatonna (7 p.m., Saturday): A regular-season finale that may decide the Big Nine champion will certainly have an effect on the seedings for the Section 1AA playoffs.

• • • • •

BOYS

• Mayo at Mankato East (7:15 p.m., Saturday): This one is a rematch between two of the top three teams in the Big Nine, of a 5-2 Mayo win in Rochester on Jan. 13. East enters the week 7-3-0 in the Big Nine, 12-6-0 overall. Mayo is 6-0-2, 11-3-3 and the only team without a loss in Big Nine play this season.

• John Marshall at Century (7:15 p.m., Saturday): These teams met last Tuesday, Century coming from behind for a 7-4 win. Century has won 12 straight against its intracity rival. Is 13 the lucky number for JM to snap that streak?

• Minneapolis at Dodge County (7 p.m., Saturday): Dodge County (12-7-0) has won five of its past six games. It’ll get a good test with the postseason just around the corner when Minneapolis comes to Kasson on Saturday. Minneapolis is 12-4-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A.