High School Hockey Focus: Shannon O'Hara Foundation continues to flourish, award Rochester hockey players

The Shannon O’Hara Foundation was started a decade ago with the hopes of raising $100,000 for brain tumor and other cancer research.

One of the foundation’s goals was also to give away annual scholarships to a boys and girls high school hockey-playing senior from Rochester who grew up playing in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association.

Scholarship recipients are selected each year by the foundation’s Board of Directors, after applicants submit essays. Recipients are chosen based on the ideals that Shannon lived by: determination, grace and a positive attitude, and being a good friend and teammate.

Shannon O'Hara was just 13 years old when she died on Jan. 6, 2012, after a nine-month battle against an inoperable brain tumor. But she was a light in the locker room and among her group of friends.

A memorial in her honor hangs in the lobby at Graham Arena. It’s clear that her impact on her teammates and others around her is still felt by current classes of hockey players who continue to wear lime green laces in their skates, or use stick tape that is lime green — Shannon’s favorite color.

The past month has been a big one for the foundation and for Shannon’s parents, Dan and Jennifer, and Shannon’s sister Erin, who have been integral in the foundation’s growth.

First, the Shannon Foundation awarded a scholarship to one senior from every high school team that participated at Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 on Jan. 22 in Mankato.

Last weekend, the foundation carried on its tradition of awarding scholarships to hockey-playing high school seniors in Rochester by presenting the most scholarships it has ever awarded in one year (six), each of them worth $3,000, the highest-value scholarships the foundation has presented.

Jennifer O'Hara, second from right and Dan O'Hara, middle, present this year's Shannon O'Hara Foundation scholarships to Mayo's Milla Sadowy, left, Elizabeth Arendt, second from left, and Lourdes' Lizzie Pike, right. Contributed / Shannon O'Hara Foundation

This year’s girls winners are Milla Sadowy and Elizabeth Arendt from Mayo, and Lizzie Pike from Lourdes. The boys winners are Matt Haun from Century, and Camden Magle and Jake Schmidt from John Marshall.

Visit www.ShannonOHaraFoundation.org for more information about the scholarship process and the foundation.

THIS WEEK’S 3 STARS

3. Blake Kanz, Century: The Panthers junior forward had the best night of his young career on Saturday. Kanz had a hand in five of Century’s six goals — he scored two and assisted on three others — as the Panthers beat rival John Marshall 6-5. Kanz is averaging more than a point per game, with 20 points in 17 games.

2. Sam Jacobson, Mayo: The Spartans’ leading scorer had five points in two games last week. Jacobson scored once in a 4-3 OT loss at Owatonna on Thursday. Then he scored two goals and assisted on two others in an 8-2 win at Mankato East.

1. Charlie Kielty, Lourdes: Hat tricks in both of Lourdes’ games last week — a 5-3 win against La Crescent-Hokah and a 10-4 win at Fairmont — as well as two assists, giving the senior defenseman eight points in two games. He’s tied for the team lead with 31 points.

HONORABLE MENTION

• Wyatt Farrell, La Crescent-Hokah: The Lancers played four games last week and Farrell scored seven total goals.

• Jackson Heim, Lourdes: The senior defenseman had four total points in two games last week. He has 10 points in the past five games.

• Teis Larsen, Winona: The Winhawks’ leading scorer (14-25—39) has 14 points in the past three games and had 8 points in two games last week.

• Ayden Ruesgen, Winona: The senior forward is heating up at the right time. He had eight points in two games last week and has 25 points this season.

• Jayden Veney, JM: The big, smooth-skating sophomore defenseman had a hand in all of JM’s four goals last week. He has 18 points in 18 games.

POWER RANKINGS

(Teams from the Big Nine Conference. Section 1A and local independents are considered for the Power Rankings)

1. Mayo (12-4-3): Despite an OT loss at Owatonna, Mayo remains No. 1 in our Power Rankings because it blew out Mankato East 8-2 on Saturday and beat Northfield a week earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Northfield (13-5-1): The Raiders had won eight of nine going into a big game Tuesday night against Mankato East. The only loss in that span is a narrow 2-1 setback against Mayo on Jan. 29.

3. Lourdes (15-6-0): The Eagles have won five of their past six games and seven out of their past nine. Over those nine games, Lourdes is averaging 5.7 goals per game.

4. Dodge County (13-8-0): The Wildcats have won six out of their past eight games and played the No. 5-ranked team in the state in Class A — Minneapolis — to a two-goal game last Saturday, a 4-2 loss. Dodge County’s offense is firing on all cylinders right now, averaging 5.5 goals per game.

5. Century (9-8-1): The Panthers get the here over Mankato East because Century earned a win and a tie against the Cougars in their two meetings this season. Century is also 3-1-1 in its past five games — including a 2-2 tie against East and a narrow one-goal loss to Owatonna, a team that also beat Mayo last week. Century has a challenging stretch beginning today at Northfield, followed by home games Saturday against Mayo and Wednesday against Farmington.

PUC (Programs Under Consideration): 6. Mankato East (12-7-1); 7. Albert Lea (14-6-0).

BY THE NUMBERS

• 1: The number of goals that seven of the past 10 meetings between Century and Owatonna have been decided by. The rivals played to a pair of one-goal games this season, too, with Century winning 4-3 on Dec. 21 and Owatonna winning 2-1 on Jan. 29.

• 3: Ranking in the state in save percentage for Mayo goalie Tate Cothern, at .933. He has stopped 360 of 386 shots faced this season.

• 5: Ranking in the state in save percentage for Dixon Ehlers, Red Wing’s senior goalie. He has a .929 save percentage, having stopped 894 of 962 shots faced.

• 15: Wins for Lourdes goalie Xander Carter-Kleven, the sixth-most in the state. The sophomore goalie is also tied for second in the state with six shutouts.

• 38: Goals this season for La Crescent-Hokah sophomore standout Wyatt Farrell, the second-most in the state behind Parker Mitchell of Mora/Milaca (45).

GAMES TO WATCH

• John Marshall at Mayo (7:15 p.m. Thursday, Graham Arena I): These long-time rivals have met at least twice every season since Mayo’s program came into existence, in the 1966-67 season. Barring a meeting in the playoffs — which will likely require at least one upset by one or both of the teams — this game will be the only meeting between the Rockets (8-12-0) and Spartans (12-4-3). This will be meeting No. 126 between the old rivals.

• Mayo at Century (7:15 p.m. Saturday, Graham Arena IV): From one rival to another, Mayo is set to face Century for the second time this season. The Spartans won the first matchup 9-3 on Jan. 20 at Graham Arena I. For Century, it is amid a challenging three-game stretch. It goes to Northfield on Thursday, then faces Mayo on Saturday before hosting section rival Farmington on Wednesday.

• Dodge County at Somerset, Wis. (7 p.m. Friday): Dodge County (13-9-0) is looking to rebound from a tightly played 4-2 loss to Minneapolis, the No. 5-ranked team in the state in Class A. The Wildcats will do so by going on the road to face the No. 6-ranked team, Somerset (14-6-1). Somerset is led by senior forward Antonio Gomez, who has 34 goals and 56 points this season, including 16 points in the past seven games.

• Providence Academy at Lourdes (7 p.m. Saturday, Graham Arena I): Lourdes (16-6-0) has won eight of its past 10 games and it has a couple of good tests this week to try to keep its hot streak going. The Eagles face a Section 1A rival for the final time in the regular season then they go to La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday. Lourdes then hosts No. 11-ranked Providence Academy (17-4-1) on Saturday. Providence is averaging 5.7 goals per game this season, while Lourdes is averaging 5.8 goals over its past 10 games.