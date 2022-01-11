High School Hockey Today: Dodge County looks to "Stick It To Cancer" tonight

It’s a special night tonight in Kasson.

The Dodge County Ice Arena plays host to not only a great boys hockey matchup — Big Nine Conference and Section 3A championship contender Mankato East visits to face reigning Section 1A champion Dodge County — but there will also be a fundraiser for a great cause held at the arena.

It’s “Stick It To Cancer Night” in Kasson, with all proceeds being donated to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

There will be a silent auction, a “stuff the stick” cash donation option, or just a straight cash or check donation option. Luminarias will also be available for $5.

For more information, visit the Dodge County boys hockey Twitter page: @DCWHockey

Here’s a glance at all of tonight’s boys hockey games involving southeastern Minnesota teams:

MANKATO EAST at DODGE COUNTY

When: 7 p.m., Dodge County Ice Arena

MANKATO EAST

Record: 9-4-0 overall (4-1-0 in last 5: W-W-L-W-W)

Last game: East won 6-4 at Hutchinson (receiving votes in the latest Class A state poll) on Jan. 4. The Cougars scored four second-period goals then held off a Hutchinson push in the third.

Up Next: at Rochester Mayo, in a battle of Big Nine Conference title contenders, at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Trend: East doesn’t have a go-to-scorer. It has a handful of them. The Cougars have seven players with 10 or more points, including four players tied for the team lead with 16 points. Three of them — senior D Aiden Prochaska, senior F Quintin Steindl and junior D Shae Gavin — have at least five points in the past five games.

DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS

Record: 7-4-0 overall (3-2-0 in last 5: L-W-L-W-W)

Last game: Dodge County edged Rochester Lourdes 3-2 last Thursday at Graham Arena in Rochester. The Wildcats fell behind 2-0 early in the second period, but they answered with three consecutive goals in the same period — by James McPeak, Gryffon Funke and Gavin Giesler — to rally for the victory.

Up Next: Dodge County travels north this weekend to face Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. Friday at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, then to face Duluth Marshall at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Trend: Giesler’s game-winning goal against Lourdes last week was his third of the season. The standout senior forward, who has five goals and 12 points, is the only Dodge County player with more than one game winner this year. He also notched game winners at Minnehaha Academy on Nov. 27, and against Minnesota River on Dec. 17.

WINONA at RED WING

When: 7:15 p.m., Prairie Island Arena

WINONA WINHAWKS

Record: 1-7-1 overall, 0-5-0 Big Nine Conference (0-4-1 in last 5: L-L-L-T-L)

Last game: The Winhawks lost 7-2 against Albert Lea last Thursday.

Up Next: at Austin, 7 p.m. Thursday

Trend: Winona won its season opener against Onalaska (Wis.), but has struggled offensively since. The Winhawks have averaged 2.1 goals over their past eight games. Their highest offensive output in that span was in a game that ended in a 5-5 tie against Waseca on Jan. 4. One area where the Winhawks have excelled is the power play. They’re converting at 26.7% with a man-advantage. Four players have two power-play goals each — Max Dalenberg, Sam Buerck, Ayden Ruesgen and Teis Larsen.

RED WING WINGERS

Record: 4-7-0 overall, 2-2-0 Big Nine (1-4-0 in last 5: L-L-W-L-L)

Last game: The Wingers fell in overtime 4-3 to Hibbing/Chisholm on Saturday. Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers made a remarkable 57 stops in the loss.

Up Next: Red Wing hosts Faribault at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Trend: The Wingers are learning how to play in close games, even if the final result isn’t going their way more often than not. Over the past four games, Red Wing has either been ahead, tied or within a goal at some point in the third period. They’re 1-3-0 in those games. They’ve played two overtime games this season — including a 3-2 win at Winona on Dec. 18 — and have played three games that have been decided by a goal.

Ehlers among state’s leaders: Senior goalie Dixon Ehlers’ save percentage is among the best in the state. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has a .932 save percentage through 11 games, which is good for sixth-best in the state right now, regardless of Class. Rochester May’s Tate Cothern is tied with Ehlers, with a .932 save pct. Little Falls junior Richie Varriano is the state leader, at .950.

AUSTIN at WASECA

When: 7 p.m., Waseca Community Arena

WASECA BLUEJAYS

Record: 2-7-1 overall (x in last 5: x)

Last game: Waseca earned its second win of the season, 4-2 against Minnesota River, last Thursday.

Up Next: at Worthington, 7 p.m. Thursday

Trend: The Bluejays, after starting the season 0-7-0, has gone unbeaten in three consecutive games (2-0-1). They won at Faribault 7-5 on Dec. 23, tied 5-5 at Winona on Jan. 4 and beat Minnesota River last Thursday. Junior forwards Kyle Ahlschlager and Griffin Krautkramer have led the charge for Waseca offensively. Ahlschlager has nine of his 10 points this season in the past four games, while Krautkramer 12 of his 15 points this season in that same span.

AUSTIN PACKERS

Record: 0-6-0 overall

Last game: Austin lost at home to Rochester Lourdes 9-1 on Saturday.

Up Next: vs. Winona, 7 p.m. Thursday (Riverside Arena, Austin)

Trend: It’s a baby-steps type season for the Packers this year. After going winless a year ago, Austin is looking to be more competitive with Big Nine Conference and Section 1A opponents this season. In the Packers’ favor: After being shut out in their first three games this year, they have scored a total of six goals over the past three games. Cooper Guttormson leads the team with two goals; Isaac Stromlund leads in total points, with three.