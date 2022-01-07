High School Hockey Today: Northern teams invading southeastern Minnesota

The boys hockey schedule is light in southeastern Minnesota tonight, but the two games on the docket should be physical heavy-hitters, as a pair of storied northern Minnesota programs visit the area.

Hibbing/Chisholm and Proctor are making their every-other-year journey to the southern part of the state — Mayo and Red Wing travel north to play games on the opposite years — to play games tonight and Saturday.

Here's a look at the two boys games on the schedule tonight:

Hibbing/Chisholm at Mayo

When: 7:15 p.m., Rec Center

HIBBING/CHISHOLM

Record: 4-6-0 overall (2-3-0 in last 5: W-L-L-L-W)

Last game: 6-2 win vs. Greenway on Thursday

Up Next: at Red Wing, 4:15 p.m. Saturday

A long road trip: Hibbing/Chisholm and Proctor both made the trip south this weekend to face Mayo and Red Wing. H/C will face Mayo tonight and Red Wing on Saturday, while Proctor plays at Red Wing tonight and at Mayo tomorrow.

No ordinary Beau: H/C junior forward Beau Frider is a player to watch this weekend. He leads the team in scoring (5-5–10) and has six points in his past four games.

MAYO SPARTANS

Record: 6-2-2 overall (2-1-2 in last 5: L-W-W-T-T)

Last game: 3-3 tie vs. Owatonna on Thursday

Up Next: vs. Proctor, 7:15 p.m. Saturday (Rochester Recreation Center)

Trend: The Spartans have played twice, but have yet to record a win or a loss, in 2022. The Spartans played to a 3-3 tie at Northfield on Tuesday, before outshooting Owatonna 42-13 in a 2-2 tie at Graham Arena on Thursday.

Calm, cool ’keepers: Tate Cothern and Nick Weick have combined to give Mayo possibly the best 1-2 goalie punch in the Big Nine Conference. Cothern is 3-2-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and one shutout. Weick, a junior, is 3-0-1, with a 1.20 GAA, a .934 save pct. and one shutout. To say goaltending is a strength for Mayo is an understatement. The coaching staff is high on its JV goalies, too, sophomores Hayden Mathern and Mikah Nelson.

Proctor at Red Wing

When: 7:15 p.m., Prairie Island Arena

PROCTOR RAILS

Record: 7-5-0 overall (4-1-0 in last 5: L-W-W-W-W)

Last game: 3-1 win vs. Mora/Milaca on Tuesday

Up Next: at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m. Saturday (Rochester Recreation Center)

Trend: The Rails are starting to score. In a 3-5-0 start to the season, they scored two or fewer goals six times. During their four-game winning streak, they are averaging 4.75 goals per game. … Proctor has struggled on the power play so far this season, with just three power-play goals in 31 chances (9.7%).

Keep an eye on: Watch No. 24, senior forward Kennen Reyelts. He averages 1.50 points per game this season, leading the team with 10 goals and 18 points. Reyelts has six points in the past four games.

RED WING WINGERS

Record: 4-5-0 overall (2-3-0 in last 5: L-W-L-L-W)

Last game: 6-2 win vs. Austin on Thursday.

Up Next: vs. Hibbing/Chisholm, 4:15 p.m. Saturday (at Prairie Island Arena)

Trend: The Wingers are allowing a lot of shots on goal. The good news: Senior goalie Dixon Ehlers is stopping most of them. Yes, we singled him out yesterday, but we’re doing so again because he deserves it. Ehlers has made 402 saves through nine games — an average of 44.7 per game. He has stopped at least 31 shots in eight of his nine starts and has made 50 or more saves in a game four times this year, including a season high 70 — SEVENTY! — in a 6-1 loss to Mayo on Dec. 11. His .928 save percentage this season is the seventh-best in the state.