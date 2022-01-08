High School Hockey Today: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Games get going early today, so here's a quick look at boys hockey games involving southeastern Minnesota teams on Saturday, Jan. 8:

LOURDES

at AUSTIN

When: 1 p.m., Riverside Arena

LOURDES EAGLES

Record: 8-4-0 overall (2-3-0 in last 5: W-L-L-W-L)

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: Lourdes lost 3-2 to Dodge County on Thursday at Graham Arena. Dodge County scored three straight goals after AJ Ritter and Peyton Loeslie gave Lourdes a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Up Next: at Winona Cotter, 5:30 p.m. Monday

Trend: The Eagles have dropped three out of their past four games, but one was tied going into the third period (a 3-0 loss to Albert Lea) and another was a one-goal loss to Dodge County.

Pey-ing off: Sophomore forward Peyton Loeslie has been outstanding all season — he’s second on the team with 14 points. Loeslie hasn’t slowed his pace in the new calendar year. He has four points in two games this week.

AUSTIN PACKERS

Record: 0-5-0 overall (0-5-0 in last 5)

Last game: Austin lost 6-2 at Red Wing on Thursday.

Up Next: at Waseca, 7 p.m. Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trend: While Austin is still seeking its first win of the season, the Packers are starting to find some offense. They were shut out in their first three games of the season, but have scored five total goals over the last two games. Cooper Guttormson has two of those goals and Isaac Stromlund has three assists.

— — —

PROCTOR

at MAYO

When: 7:15 p.m., Rec Center

PROCTOR RAILS

Record: 8-5-0 overall (5-0-0 in last 5)

Last game: Proctor won 3-2 at Red Wing on Friday. The Rails outshot the Wingers 68-29 and held off a third-period charge in which Red Wing scored both of its goals.

Up Next: at Ely, 6 p.m. Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trend: The Rails are on a five-game winning streak in which they’ve allowed an average of just 1.8 goals per game. Offensively, the Rails averaged 1.88 goals per game in a 3-5-0 start to the season, but over the past five games they’re scoring 4.4 goals per game.

MAYO SPARTANS

Record: 7-2-2 overall (3-0-2 in last 5: W-W-T-T-W)

Last game: Mayo edged Hibbing/Chisholm 1-0 on Friday at Graham Arena. Will Sexton scored the game-winning goal and Tate Cothern made 18 saves.

Up Next: vs. Mankato East, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Trend: Mayo is learning two valuable lessons through the first half of the season: 1. How to play in close games; and 2. How to win — or not lose — them. The Spartans have lost just once since the start of December, a 3-1 setback to Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley at the Kiwanis Festival. Mayo avenged that loss two days later in the tournament championship game. Five of their past six games have been decided by two goals or less.

— — —

HIBBING/CHISHOLM

at RED WING

When: 7:15 p.m., Prairie Island Arena

HIBBING/CHISHOLM

Record: 4-7-0 overall (1-4-0 in last 5: L-L-L-W-L)

Last game: H/C lost 1-0 at Rochester Mayo on Friday.

Up Next: at Moose Lake Area, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Trend: Offense has been tough to come by for Hibbing/Chisholm. It is 1-4-0 in its past five games. It scored six goals in a victory against Greenway, but in its four recent losses, it has scored a total of just four goals.

RED WING WINGERS

Record: 4-6-0 overall (2-3-0 in last 5: W-L-L-W-L)

Last game: Red Wing lost 3-2 to Proctor on Friday at Prairie Island Arena.

Up Next: vs. Faribault, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Trend: Senior forward Casey Larson has been the Wingers’ steadiest scorer, leading the team with 17 points this season. And while he had 11 of those points in a two-game stretch — 6 points against Moose Lake on Nov. 27 and 5 goals against Simley on Dec. 2 — he has been a steady producer in recent weeks. Larson has six points over the past six games, including a goal in a 3-2 loss to Proctor on Friday.