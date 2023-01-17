STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
January 16, 2023
BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 4, Northfield 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Waseca 4, Red Wing 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 80, St. Charles 36

Caledonia 93, Dover-Eyota 53

La Crescent-Hokah 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 89, Glenville-Emmons 54

Spring Grove 69, Schaeffer Academy 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 71, Dover-Eyota 50

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 13

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Grand Meadow 60, Houston 44

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Medford 32

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
