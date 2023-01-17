High school scores for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 4, Northfield 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
Waseca 4, Red Wing 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
Fillmore Central 80, St. Charles 36
Caledonia 93, Dover-Eyota 53
La Crescent-Hokah 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 89, Glenville-Emmons 54
Spring Grove 69, Schaeffer Academy 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia 71, Dover-Eyota 50
ADVERTISEMENT
La Crescent-Hokah 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 13
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 44
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Medford 32
Winners were honored in a host of categories on Monday, Jan. 16 at the annual Rochester Sports Banquet as about 500 people attended the event.
A scoreboard of Monday's southeastern Minnesota boys basketball games.
A scoreboard of Monday's southeastern Minnesota girls basketball games.