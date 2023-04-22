High school scores for Friday, April 21, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 0 (6)
SOFTBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia/Spring Grove 5, Rushford-Peterson 3, first game
Caledonia/Spring Grove 18, Rushford-Peterson 9, second game
St. Charles 10, Chatfield 0, first game
St. Charles 8, Chatfield 0, second game
BOYS TENNIS
NON-CONFERENCE
Duluth East 6, Lourdes 1
BOYS GOLF
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Fillmore Central 139, La Crescent-Hokah 139 (Fillmore Central wins on tiebreaker)
Rushford-Peterson 198, Caledonia 206
GIRLS GOLF
LAKE CITY INVITATIONAL
Edina 330, Lake City 339, Albert Lea 347, Detroit Lakes 360, Rosemount 381, Byron 386, Red Wing 406, Stewartville 415, Lakeville North 435, Kasson-Mantorville 466
