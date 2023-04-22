99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school scores for Friday, April 21, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:10 PM

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 0 (6)

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia/Spring Grove 5, Rushford-Peterson 3, first game

Caledonia/Spring Grove 18, Rushford-Peterson 9, second game

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles 10, Chatfield 0, first game

St. Charles 8, Chatfield 0, second game

BOYS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

Duluth East 6, Lourdes 1

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 139, La Crescent-Hokah 139 (Fillmore Central wins on tiebreaker)

Rushford-Peterson 198, Caledonia 206

GIRLS GOLF

LAKE CITY INVITATIONAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Edina 330, Lake City 339, Albert Lea 347, Detroit Lakes 360, Rosemount 381, Byron 386, Red Wing 406, Stewartville 415, Lakeville North 435, Kasson-Mantorville 466

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Kasson-Mantorville, Austin baseball
Prep
Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Austin baseball on April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Seneca Site
Local
Fate of former Seneca property on hold
April 21, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
AP Computer Science A
Local
Rochester Public Schools: No student data was touched in cybersecurity breach
April 21, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Cindy Nelson
Prep
Mantorville's Cindy Nelson to be inducted into Minnesota chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame
April 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten