Sports Prep

High school scores for Friday, April 28, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:17 PM

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Chatfield 14, Triton 2

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 19, Lake City 2

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Houston 13, Spring Grove 1

NON-CONFERENCE

Lewiston-Altura 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 2

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
