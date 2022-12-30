99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 03:17 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCHESTER ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Lake City 59, St. Croix Central (Wis.) 44

Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROCHESTER ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Lourdes 44, Farmington 29

Stewartville 90, New Richmond (Wis.) 65

BOYS HOCKEY

KIWANIS FESTIVAL

Gold Division

(At Graham Arena I)

Fargo (N.D.) South 10, Rochester John Marshall 0

New Richmond (Wis.) vs. Rochester Century

East Ridge vs. Rochester Mayo

Blue Division

(At Graham Arena IV)

Rochester Lourdes 6, Windom 5, OT

Luverne vs. Albert Lea

Bloomington Kennedy vs. Dodge County

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
