High school scores for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCHESTER ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Lake City 59, St. Croix Central (Wis.) 44
Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCHESTER ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Lourdes 44, Farmington 29
ADVERTISEMENT
Stewartville 90, New Richmond (Wis.) 65
BOYS HOCKEY
KIWANIS FESTIVAL
Gold Division
(At Graham Arena I)
Fargo (N.D.) South 10, Rochester John Marshall 0
New Richmond (Wis.) vs. Rochester Century
East Ridge vs. Rochester Mayo
Blue Division
ADVERTISEMENT
(At Graham Arena IV)
Rochester Lourdes 6, Windom 5, OT
Luverne vs. Albert Lea
Bloomington Kennedy vs. Dodge County
Lourdes rallies for victory while Lake City finishes 2-0 in Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.
John Marshall took on Fargo South/Shanley in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Lourdes held Farmington below 16 points in the first and second halves and walked away with an easy girls basketball win on Friday in the Rotary Holiday Classic.
Lourdes took on Farmington in a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.