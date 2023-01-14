High school scores for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crosse (Wis.) Aquinas 74, Caledonia 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Winona 59, Northfield 58
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 18
