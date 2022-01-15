High school scores for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Kasson-Mantorville 75, Pine Island 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 58, Lourdes 52
Kasson-Mantorville 82, Pine Island 17
ADVERTISEMENT
BOYS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
Duluth Denfeld 7, Dodge County 0
Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022: Carlson hits 1,000 mark as Goodhue tops Lourdes
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.