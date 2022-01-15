SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 14, 2022 09:35 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 75, Pine Island 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 58, Lourdes 52

Kasson-Mantorville 82, Pine Island 17

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Duluth Denfeld 7, Dodge County 0

