99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school scores for Friday, May 12, 2023

Scores of Friday's area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:08 PM

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 3, Coon Rapids 1

Rocori 10, Red Wing 0 (5)

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Cannon Falls 9, Lourdes 5

ADVERTISEMENT

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


MATYS.BRASSARD.MUG.2.jpg
Sports
Brassard, Bruins 'power' past Norsemen, now one win away from first postseason title in 8 years
May 12, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Century, Northfield boys lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century, Northfield boys lacrosse on May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mayo Clinic
Business
Mayo Clinic Board postpones $4 billion decision until fates of contested bills are resolved
May 12, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_0400.JPG
Minnesota
Blue Water Farms wants to make Red Wing property the home of its walleye farm
May 12, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish