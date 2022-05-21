High school scores for Friday, May 20, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SOFTBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
John Marshall 10, Mayo 0, 6 inn.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Cannon Falls 7, Pine Island 3
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
La Crescent-Hokah 2, Rushford-Peterson 1 (Game 1)
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0, (Game 2)
St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1
NON-CONFERENCE
NRHEG 6, Southland 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
BASEBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 11, Dover-Eyota 5 (Game 1)
ADVERTISEMENT
Chatfield 8, Dover-Eyota 0 (Game 2)
Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1
BOYS GOLF
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Houston 207, Glenville-Emmons 220
GIRLS LACROSSE
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 16, John Marshall 1
Century rode big performances from its sprinters and its jumpers en route to dominating the boys and girls All-City track-and-field meets.