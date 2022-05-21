SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Friday, May 20, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 20, 2022 08:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 10, Mayo 0, 6 inn.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Cannon Falls 7, Pine Island 3

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Rushford-Peterson 1 (Game 1)

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0, (Game 2)

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1

NON-CONFERENCE

NRHEG 6, Southland 1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 4

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 11, Dover-Eyota 5 (Game 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield 8, Dover-Eyota 0 (Game 2)

Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1

BOYS GOLF

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Houston 207, Glenville-Emmons 220

GIRLS LACROSSE

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 16, John Marshall 1

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
All City Track Meet
Prep
Century runs off with titles in city boys and girls meets
Century rode big performances from its sprinters and its jumpers en route to dominating the boys and girls All-City track-and-field meets.
May 20, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Friday, May 20, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
May 20, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, May 20, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 20, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, May 20, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 20, 2022 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports