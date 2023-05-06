Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school scores for Friday, May 5, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:05 PM

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 2, Rushford-Peterson 1 (5)

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Southland 10, Houston 4

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 6, La Crescent-Hokah 5

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
