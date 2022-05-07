High school scores for Friday, May 6, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 6, Lewiston-Altura 5 (first game)
Lewiston-Altura 5, Rushford-Peterson 2 (second game)
NON-CONFERENCE
Chatfield 13, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3
SOFTBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Rushford-Peterson 9, Lewiston-Altura 2 (second game)
St. Charles 5, Dover-Eyota 4
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 1, Bethlehem Academy 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4, Lourdes 2
Cannon Falls 10, Medford 0
Winona 12, Byron 2
BOYS GOLF
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Fillmore Central 174, Caledonia 207
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 171, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 176, United South Central 184, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva incomplete
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent- Hokah 159, Coulee (Wis.) Luther 180
GIRLS GOLF
GOPHER CONFERENCE
United South Central 241, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 301, Blooming Prairie incomplete, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton incomplete