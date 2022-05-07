SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Friday, May 6, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 06, 2022 07:52 PM
BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 6, Lewiston-Altura 5 (first game)

Lewiston-Altura 5, Rushford-Peterson 2 (second game)

NON-CONFERENCE

Chatfield 13, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Rushford-Peterson 9, Lewiston-Altura 2 (second game)

St. Charles 5, Dover-Eyota 4

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 1, Bethlehem Academy 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4, Lourdes 2

Cannon Falls 10, Medford 0

Winona 12, Byron 2

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 174, Caledonia 207

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 171, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 176, United South Central 184, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva incomplete

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent- Hokah 159, Coulee (Wis.) Luther 180

GIRLS GOLF

GOPHER CONFERENCE

United South Central 241, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 301, Blooming Prairie incomplete, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton incomplete

