SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 25, 2022 09:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOVER-EYOTA INVITATIONAL

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Minneapolis North 43

Dover-Eyota 74, Houston 43

ST. CHARLES TOURNAMENT

St. Charles 67, Southland 33

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Top performances by southeastern Minnesota high school players and teams in Friday's games.
November 25, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
November 25, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
November 25, 2022 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games
November 25, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports