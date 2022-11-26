High school scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DOVER-EYOTA INVITATIONAL
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Minneapolis North 43
Dover-Eyota 74, Houston 43
ST. CHARLES TOURNAMENT
St. Charles 67, Southland 33
Top performances by southeastern Minnesota high school players and teams in Friday's games.
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games