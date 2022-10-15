We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 08:20 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST

Austin at Mayo

John Marshall at Century

Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing

Northfield at Mankato West

Winona at Stewartville

Byron at Albert Lea

SOUTHEAST

Caledonia at St. Charles

Goodhue at Dover-Eyota

Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Pine Island at Cannon Falls

P-E-M at La Crescent-Hokah

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST

Grand Meadow at Lyle/Pacelli

LeRoy-Ostrander at Houston

Mabel-Canton at Lanesboro

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at Southland

Spring Grove at Kingsland

