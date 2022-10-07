High school scores for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST
Albert Lea at Mankato East
Century at Northfield
Faribault at Winona
Mayo at New Prague
Owatonna at John Marshall
Stewartville at Kasson-Mantorville
SOUTHEAST
La Crescent-Hokah at Cannon Falls
Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Lewiston-Altura at Triton
Lourdes at P-E-M
St. Charles at Goodhue
Caledonia at Chatfield
MID SOUTHEAST
G-F-W at Blooming Prairie
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Fillmore Central
Randolph at Rushford-Peterson
Wabasha-Kellogg at Faribault B.A.
Winona Cotter at Hayfield
DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST
Lanesboro at Nicollet
Lyle/Pacelli at Kingsland
Mabel-Canton at Houston
Southland at Grand Meadow
Goodhue senior Will Opsahl has announced his commitment to play men's college basketball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. He enters his 2022-23 senior season later this fall with 997 career points.
Senior running back Owen Sikkink has been a true home-run hitter this season, putting up video-game-like numbers as well as viral highlights. He's one of the many reasons why No. 1-ranked Stewartville is as confident as ever.
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.