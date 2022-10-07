We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school scores for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 06:54 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST
Albert Lea at Mankato East
Century at Northfield
Faribault at Winona
Mayo at New Prague
Owatonna at John Marshall
Stewartville at Kasson-Mantorville

SOUTHEAST
La Crescent-Hokah at Cannon Falls
Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Lewiston-Altura at Triton
Lourdes at P-E-M
St. Charles at Goodhue
Caledonia at Chatfield

MID SOUTHEAST
G-F-W at Blooming Prairie
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Fillmore Central
Randolph at Rushford-Peterson
Wabasha-Kellogg at Faribault B.A.
Winona Cotter at Hayfield

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST
Lanesboro at Nicollet
Lyle/Pacelli at Kingsland
Mabel-Canton at Houston
Southland at Grand Meadow

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Will Opsahl will follow family tradition of playing men's college basketball
Goodhue senior Will Opsahl has announced his commitment to play men's college basketball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. He enters his 2022-23 senior season later this fall with 997 career points.
October 07, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Stewartville Football
Prep
Sikkink the latest product of Stewartville's 'Iron Tiger' program
Senior running back Owen Sikkink has been a true home-run hitter this season, putting up video-game-like numbers as well as viral highlights. He's one of the many reasons why No. 1-ranked Stewartville is as confident as ever.
October 07, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lourdes, Cannon Falls girls tennis
Prep
Girls Section 1A, 1AA tennis pairings: Mayo seeded No. 1 in AA, Lourdes No. 1 in A
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
October 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
October 06, 2022 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports