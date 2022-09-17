We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 16, 2022 07:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST

Mayo at Century

Austin at New Prague

Kasson-Mantorville at Mankato East

Mankato West at Owatonna

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing at Albert Lea

Winona at Byron

SOUTHEAST

Chatfield at St. Charles

Dover-Eyota at Caledonia

Goodhue at Lewiston-Altura

La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City

Pine Island at Lourdes

ADVERTISEMENT

Triton at P-E-M

MID SOUTHEAST

Hayfield at Fillmore Central

Rushford-Peterson at Kenyon-Wanamingo

United South Central at Blooming Prairie

Winona Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

Grand Meadow at Houston

ADVERTISEMENT

Lanesboro at LeRoy-Ostrander

Mabel-Canton at Spring Grove

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
September 16, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Prep
Byron running back Glynn has rushed humbly into the spotlight
Adam Glynn has rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns in Byron's first two games, both wins. But he doesn't want to take much of the credit.
September 16, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Stewartville Tennis
Prep
Stewartville tennis coach Manley pushes for 'fun' with his winning Tigers
The Stewartville girls tennis team entered this week 7-2 as it is enjoying one of its best seasons ever.
September 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
September 15, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports