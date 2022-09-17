High school scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST
Mayo at Century
Austin at New Prague
Kasson-Mantorville at Mankato East
Mankato West at Owatonna
Red Wing at Albert Lea
Winona at Byron
SOUTHEAST
Chatfield at St. Charles
Dover-Eyota at Caledonia
Goodhue at Lewiston-Altura
La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City
Pine Island at Lourdes
Triton at P-E-M
MID SOUTHEAST
Hayfield at Fillmore Central
Rushford-Peterson at Kenyon-Wanamingo
United South Central at Blooming Prairie
Winona Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg
DISTRICT 9-SOUTH
Grand Meadow at Houston
Lanesboro at LeRoy-Ostrander
Mabel-Canton at Spring Grove
