High school scores for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Mankato West 23, John Marshall 0 (called at halftime due to weather)
Stewartville 49, Mankato East 3
MID SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Rushford-Peterson 14, Medford 0
ADVERTISEMENT
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Farmington 2, Century 1
VOLLEYBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Century def. Farmington 25-20, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
A scoreboard of football games.
Byron hosted Kasson-Mantorville for their season opener on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron.
Top performances for area high school players.