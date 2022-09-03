SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 09:04 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Mankato West 23, John Marshall 0 (called at halftime due to weather)

Stewartville 49, Mankato East 3

MID SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Rushford-Peterson 14, Medford 0

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Farmington 2, Century 1

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Century def. Farmington 25-20, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

