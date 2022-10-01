High school scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST
Mankato West at Mayo
Byron at Mankato East
Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20
ADVERTISEMENT
John Marshall at New Prague
Northfield at Owatonna
SOUTHEAST
Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22
Goodhue at Caledonia
P-E-M at Lake City
Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura
Triton at St. Charles
ADVERTISEMENT
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island
MID SOUTHEAST
Blooming Prairie at St. Clair
Faribault B.A. at Kenyon-Wanamingo
Fillmore Central at Randolph
Hayfield at Wabasha-Kellogg
Rushford-Peterson at Winona Cotter
DISTRICT-9 SOUTH
ADVERTISEMENT
Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6
Lyle/Pacelli 30, Houston 6
Spring Grove at Southland
Kingsland at Lanesboro