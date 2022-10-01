We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
High school scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 09:54 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST

Mankato West at Mayo

Byron at Mankato East

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20

John Marshall at New Prague

Northfield at Owatonna

SOUTHEAST

Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22

Goodhue at Caledonia

P-E-M at Lake City

Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura

Triton at St. Charles

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island

MID SOUTHEAST

Blooming Prairie at St. Clair

Faribault B.A. at Kenyon-Wanamingo

Fillmore Central at Randolph

Hayfield at Wabasha-Kellogg

Rushford-Peterson at Winona Cotter

DISTRICT-9 SOUTH

Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6

Lyle/Pacelli 30, Houston 6

Spring Grove at Southland

Kingsland at Lanesboro

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
