Sports Prep

High school scores for Monday, April 10, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 6:40 PM

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Triton 11, Medford 4

SOFTBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5

Faribault Bethlehem Academy 10, Kenyon-Wanamingo 2

By Staff reports
