High school scores for Monday, April 11, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 29, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
SOFTBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
Chatfield 3, St. Charles 2
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Faribault BA 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
NON-CONFERENCE
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 15, Lake City 0
Top performances for area high school players.
Exclusive
Caledonia senior Eli King has earned the state-wide MBCA McDonald Award for his stellar play in boys basketball for the 2021-22 season