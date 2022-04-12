Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, April 11, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 29, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

Chatfield 3, St. Charles 2

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Faribault BA 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 15, Lake City 0

