6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

High school scores for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:44 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Twin Rivers 2, John Marshall 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Members Only
Prep
Girls soccer results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
41m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Members Only
Prep
12 southeastern Minnesota volleyball players to watch in 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Century, Northfield girls volleyball
Members Only
Prep
Rochester's 2023 high school volleyball teams at a glance
2h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070923-Down by the Riverside
Local
Concert stage, fire department changes top new property tax requests in Rochester's proposed 2024 budget
16m ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Climate resilience group.JPG
Members Only
Local
New Minnesota law incentivizes construction that stands up to climate change
1h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Century, Mayo football
Members Only
Prep
Veteran Century football team will have a new-look schedule
5h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes vs. Cannon Falls Football
Members Only
Lourdes banking on size, experience to build on strong 2022 season
7h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman