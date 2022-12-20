SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 19, 2022 09:18 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 71, Lanesboro 52

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 66, Schaeffer Academy 61

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59

Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 58, Medford 35

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 68, Dover-Eyota 32

Hayfield 86, Southland 28

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 44

Fillmore Central 52, Schaeffer Academy 25

Waukon (Iowa) 57, Spring Grove 33

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
