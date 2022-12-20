High school scores for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove 71, Lanesboro 52
NON-CONFERENCE
Fillmore Central 66, Schaeffer Academy 61
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59
Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 58, Medford 35
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 68, Dover-Eyota 32
Hayfield 86, Southland 28
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 44
Fillmore Central 52, Schaeffer Academy 25
Waukon (Iowa) 57, Spring Grove 33
