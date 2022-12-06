High school scores for Monday, Dec. 3, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Lewiston-Altura 71, Winona Cotter 68
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 67, Triton 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 47
NON-CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 70, Schaeffer Academy 34
St. Charles 48, Pine Island 44
