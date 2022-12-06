SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Monday, Dec. 3, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 09:34 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Lewiston-Altura 71, Winona Cotter 68

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 67, Triton 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 47

NON-CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 70, Schaeffer Academy 34

St. Charles 48, Pine Island 44

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
