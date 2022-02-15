SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 14, 2022 09:02 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 48, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

NON-CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Schaeffer Academy 59

Kingsland 56, Blooming Prairie 50

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lake City 63, Stewartville 52

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Houston 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 44

NON-CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 69, Schaeffer Academy 30

Hayfield 77, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34

Fillmore Central 75, Lyle/Pacelli 44

What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 14, 2022 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
February 14, 2022 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 14, 2022 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 14, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports