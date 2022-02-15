High school scores for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 48, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
NON-CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Schaeffer Academy 59
Kingsland 56, Blooming Prairie 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 63, Stewartville 52
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Houston 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 44
NON-CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 69, Schaeffer Academy 30
Hayfield 77, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34
Fillmore Central 75, Lyle/Pacelli 44
