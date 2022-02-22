SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 21, 2022 10:17 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Houston 29

Grand Meadow 70, Mabel-Canton 56

NON-CONFERENCE

Schaeffer Academy 55, Blooming Prairie 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 49

NON-CONFERENCE

Fairmont 74, Caledonia 70 (OT)

