High school scores for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Houston 29
Grand Meadow 70, Mabel-Canton 56
NON-CONFERENCE
Schaeffer Academy 55, Blooming Prairie 45
ADVERTISEMENT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 49
NON-CONFERENCE
Fairmont 74, Caledonia 70 (OT)
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.