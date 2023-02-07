99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school scores for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 09:12 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 60, Southland 40

NON-CONFERENCE

Triton 69, Dover-Eyota 54

South St. Paul 88, Byron 60

Lewiston-Altura 89, Blooming Prairie 74

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Houston 67, Schaeffer Academy 41

Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 33

NON-CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
