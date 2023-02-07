High school scores for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 60, Southland 40
NON-CONFERENCE
Triton 69, Dover-Eyota 54
South St. Paul 88, Byron 60
Lewiston-Altura 89, Blooming Prairie 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Houston 67, Schaeffer Academy 41
Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 33
NON-CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43
The Section 6 Alpine Ski Meet for boys and girls is Tuesday at Buck Hill in Burnsville. Skiers from Rochester and the area will be competing in the meet, which is a qualifier for state.