High school scores for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Pine Island 38, Dover-Eyota 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 54, Kasson-Mantorville 27
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 66, Spring Grove 21
NON-CONFERENCE
Fillmore Central 68, Southland 40
Dover-Eyota 77, Pine Island 42
