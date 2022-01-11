SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 10, 2022 09:27 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Pine Island 38, Dover-Eyota 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 54, Kasson-Mantorville 27

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Grand Meadow 66, Spring Grove 21

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 68, Southland 40

Dover-Eyota 77, Pine Island 42

