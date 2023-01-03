99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 02, 2023 10:01 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 68, Mabel-Canton 46

NON-CONFERENCE

Hayfield 70, Southland 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 73, Wabasha-Kellogg 20

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 58, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 45

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
