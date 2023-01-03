High school scores for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 68, Mabel-Canton 46
NON-CONFERENCE
Hayfield 70, Southland 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 73, Wabasha-Kellogg 20
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove 58, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 45
