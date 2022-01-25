SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 24, 2022 09:22 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 73, Dover-Eyota 42

Chatfield 69, Winona Cotter 41

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 83, Blooming Prairie 55

ADVERTISEMENT

NON-CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

LeRoy-Ostrander 70, Fillmore Central 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Southland 43, Mabel-Canton 35

Grand Meadow 87, Schaeffer Academy 12

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 74, Houston 37

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore Central 60, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Waukon (Iowa) 71, Spring Grove 55

What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 24, 2022 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kenyon-Wanamingo on Jan. 24, 2022
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo for a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 54-41.
January 24, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
January 24, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 24, 2022 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports