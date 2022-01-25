High school scores for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 73, Dover-Eyota 42
Chatfield 69, Winona Cotter 41
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 83, Blooming Prairie 55
NON-CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
LeRoy-Ostrander 70, Fillmore Central 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Southland 43, Mabel-Canton 35
Grand Meadow 87, Schaeffer Academy 12
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 74, Houston 37
Fillmore Central 60, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Waukon (Iowa) 71, Spring Grove 55
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo for a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 54-41.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.