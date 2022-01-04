High school scores for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lourdes 68, Stewartville 55
NON-CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 60, Lyle/Pacelli 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
La Crescent 81, St. Charles 31
Lewiston-Altura 95, Fillmore Central 45
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62, Cotter 23
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
LeRoy-Ostrander 71, Houston 58
NON-CONFERENCE
Lyle/Pacelli 67, Blooming Prairie 62
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.