Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 03, 2022 09:30 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lourdes 68, Stewartville 55
NON-CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 60, Lyle/Pacelli 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
La Crescent 81, St. Charles 31
Lewiston-Altura 95, Fillmore Central 45
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62, Cotter 23
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
LeRoy-Ostrander 71, Houston 58
NON-CONFERENCE
Lyle/Pacelli 67, Blooming Prairie 62

