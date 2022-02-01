SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 31, 2022 08:51 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 81, Triton 56

Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Blooming Prairie 42

NON-CONFERENCE

Chatfield 50, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 32

Goodhue 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 45

Rushford-Peterson 87, Houston 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 62, Pine Island 30

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 66, Triton 52

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 39

Kee, Iowa 51, Mabel-Canton 33

Dover-Eyota 61, Cannon Falls 44

Stewartville 77, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42

Lewiston-Altura 62, Spring Grove 38

