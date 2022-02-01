High school scores for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 81, Triton 56
Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Blooming Prairie 42
NON-CONFERENCE
Chatfield 50, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 32
Goodhue 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 45
Rushford-Peterson 87, Houston 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 62, Pine Island 30
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 66, Triton 52
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 39
Kee, Iowa 51, Mabel-Canton 33
Dover-Eyota 61, Cannon Falls 44
Stewartville 77, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42
Lewiston-Altura 62, Spring Grove 38
