Sports Prep

High school scores for Monday, May 1, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:16 PM

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island 4, Goodhue 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Triton 14, GMLOK 4 (5)

SOFTBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 8, Maple River 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
