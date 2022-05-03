SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Monday, May 2, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 02, 2022 07:04 PM
SOFTBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Medford 5

John Marshall Track and Field Coach Mike Sonnabend
Exclusive
Prep
JM coach Sonnabend driven by faith, passion
John Marshall track-and-field and cross-country coach Michael Sonnabend has been dealing with a leukemia diagnosis since 2014. He's refused to let it keep him down.
May 02, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
052621-BIG-NINE-GIRLS-TRACK-08081.jpg
Prep
Century relay team, Pine Island's White finish as Elite Meet champions
The Hamline Elite Meet saw some big performances from Rochester-area athletes on Friday.
May 01, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
McKenzie Rich
Prep
A Rich reward: Patience pays off with Division I scholarship for Dodge County hockey standout
McKenzie Rich has taken a winding road to get to a Division I college hockey opportunity, but the Dodge County senior standout says 'the future is bright' as she looks forward to heading to Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire in the fall.
April 30, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Anders.Larson.DUP.jpg
Prep
'The most boring reaction to a hole-in-one ever': PIZM's Larson on his 'ho-hum' ace and his Division I future
Anders Larson helped the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team to its first-ever section championship and state meet appearance a year ago. He spent all summer traveling the country and playing in golf tournaments, a plan that resulted in him earning a roster spot at Division I Tennessee Tech University. Larson, a PIZM senior and the Section 1AA runner-up a year ago, is the subject of this week's Saturday Sports Q&A.
April 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman