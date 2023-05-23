99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school scores for Monday, May 22, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:28 PM

SOFTBALL

Section 1A first round

Kenyon-Wanamingo 13, Alden Conger/Glenville-Emmons 0

Goodhue 2, Rushford-Peterson 1

Bethlehem Academy 14, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0

Hayfield 11, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1

Wabasha-Kellogg 12, Mabel-Canton 6

Houston 5, Fillmore Central 4

Southland 16, Spring Grove 1 (4)

Section 1AA first round

Cannon Falls 18, Triton 0 (4)

St. Charles 6, Lake City 1

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Lewiston-Altura 3

Winona Cotter 5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2

Caledonia 4, Chatfield 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, GMLOK 1

Blooming Prairie 6, Pine Island 5

Dover-Eyota 6, Lourdes 5

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 7, La Crescent-Hokah 3

NON-CONFERENCE

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14, Goodhue 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

NON-CONFERENCE

Hastings 15, John Marshall 7

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
