High school scores for Monday, May 22, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
SOFTBALL
Section 1A first round
Kenyon-Wanamingo 13, Alden Conger/Glenville-Emmons 0
Goodhue 2, Rushford-Peterson 1
Bethlehem Academy 14, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0
Hayfield 11, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1
Wabasha-Kellogg 12, Mabel-Canton 6
Houston 5, Fillmore Central 4
Southland 16, Spring Grove 1 (4)
Section 1AA first round
Cannon Falls 18, Triton 0 (4)
St. Charles 6, Lake City 1
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Lewiston-Altura 3
Winona Cotter 5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
Caledonia 4, Chatfield 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, GMLOK 1
Blooming Prairie 6, Pine Island 5
Dover-Eyota 6, Lourdes 5
BASEBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 7, La Crescent-Hokah 3
NON-CONFERENCE
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14, Goodhue 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-CONFERENCE
Hastings 15, John Marshall 7
