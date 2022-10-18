We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school scores for Monday, Oct.17, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 09:06 PM
VOLLEYBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-20, 25-10, 25-22

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons 25-10, 25-10, 25-7

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes def. St Charles 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
