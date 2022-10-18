High school scores for Monday, Oct.17, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-20, 25-10, 25-22
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons 25-10, 25-10, 25-7
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes def. St Charles 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Lourdes hosted St. Charles for a girls volleyball game on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
