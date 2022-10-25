High school scores for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
VOLLEYBALL
SECTION 1AA PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
ADVERTISEMENT
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli 25-5, 25-11, 25-7
Top-seeded Fillmore Central was originally slated to face No. 8 and winless Wabasha-Kellogg in a Section 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Top performances for area high school players.
Tyler Fox has overcome a broken collarbone as a junior to have a big impact for the Byron football team on both offense and defense. He has also been supporting a teammate who suffered a broken collarbone this season.