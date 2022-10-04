High school scores for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Schaeffer Academy 0
Winona Cotter 6, Stewartville 2
Spring Grove had a difficult season last year, finishing below .500 and losing in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions have done an about face this year.
The Mayo girls tennis team is considered a top-three team in Class AA, while Lourdes is ranked No. 2 in Class A.
Jordan Geike cut his hockey teeth in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association. Now chasing his hockey dreams playing AAA hockey in New Jersey, Geike's time and dedication to the sport has paid off. Last week the 16-year-old committed to play for Division I college hockey power University of Massachusetts.