Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 03, 2022 08:35 PM
BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Schaeffer Academy 0

Winona Cotter 6, Stewartville 2

By Staff reports
What to read next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
October 03, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kody Moore.jpg
Prep
High School Football Focus: Spring Grove getting what it worked for
Spring Grove had a difficult season last year, finishing below .500 and losing in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions have done an about face this year.
October 03, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6441.jpg
Prep
Lourdes, Mayo girls tennis coaches knew this could be a special year
The Mayo girls tennis team is considered a top-three team in Class AA, while Lourdes is ranked No. 2 in Class A.
October 03, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
GEIKE.01.jpg
Prep
Sacrifices pay off for Rochester's Geike, who will play for Division I power UMass
Jordan Geike cut his hockey teeth in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association. Now chasing his hockey dreams playing AAA hockey in New Jersey, Geike's time and dedication to the sport has paid off. Last week the 16-year-old committed to play for Division I college hockey power University of Massachusetts.
October 03, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman