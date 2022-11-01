High school scores for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
SECTIN 1A QUARTERFINALS
Faribault Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson 25-18, 25-13 25-19
No. 5 Fillmore Central vs. No. 4 Spring Grove
Mabel Canton def. Alden-Conger 25-14, 32-30, 25-27, 25-14
No. 6 Hayfield vs. No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo
