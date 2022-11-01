SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 31, 2022 08:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VOLLEYBALL
SECTIN 1A QUARTERFINALS

Faribault Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson 25-18, 25-13 25-19

No. 5 Fillmore Central vs. No. 4 Spring Grove

ADVERTISEMENT

Mabel Canton def. Alden-Conger 25-14, 32-30, 25-27, 25-14

No. 6 Hayfield vs. No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Prep
Section 1 volleyball playoff schedules, results
FIRST ROUND
October 31, 2022 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Stewartville girls volleyball
Prep
High School Volleyball Focus: Mayo undaunted as it readies to face top seed Northfield
Mayo gave Northfield a tough match when the teams met in the regular volleyball season, falling 3-2. The teams square off Tuesday in the Section 1AAAA semifinals.
October 31, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Byron, Stewartville football
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 30, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Prep
Barwald, K-M race past Winona to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
October 29, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch